Fashion Designer Marc Jacobs Says He Would Dress Luigi Mangione for His Trial, Calls Him a Fashion Trendsetter

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs is praising now admitted murderer Luigi Mangione and calling him a “fashion trendsetter” that is worthy of emulating.

Jacobs was sitting for a “yes-no” interview while being hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair when the interviewer-interrogator noted that celebrities Winona Ryder, Lil’ Kim, and Courtney Love all wore his fashion designs for trials of which they were a part.

After Jacobs said “yes” to the assertion, the Vanity Fair operative tossed a photo of Luigi Mangione at Jacobs and asked if he would agree to be a fashion consultant for the healthcare CEO killer.

“Would you be open to styling for this person for his trial?” the magazine asked Jacobs.

After looking at the photo of Mangione, Jacobs chucked, and answered “Um, yes.”

“What kind of look would you style him in?” the interviewer asked.

“I think he looks pretty good the way he dresses, actually,” Jacobs replied.

“Does this make him a trendsetter?” the magazine pressed.

“Yes,” Jacobs quickly and unapologetically replied.

Mangione recently pleaded guilty to the December 2024, premeditated murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“After years of enduring severe pain from a broken back, navigating obstacles from the health insurance system, I learned that UnitedHealthcare would be holding its annual investor conference in New York City on December 4, 2024,” Mangione said in a statement in court. “I traveled to New York with the intent to shoot Brian Thompson. On December 4, 2024, I shot Brian Thompson, and he died. When I did so, I understood my actions would place him in fear of death or severe bodily injury. I knew what I was doing.”

There has been no evidence whatever that Mangione was ever a UnitedHealthcare patient.

Mangione has now pleaded guilty to “interstate stalking resulting in death” and “stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death.” Both carry a maximum life sentence.

Liberal, Joe Biden-appointed judge Margaret Garnett tossed out the two charges the prosecution sought which would have led to the death penalty.

It seems likely that with its plea, the defense expects Mongione’s second trial for second-degree murder will be dismissed as a case of “double jeopardy.”

Whether or not Mangione is a fashion trendsetter, he has at least become a hero of the bloodthirsty left-wing.

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