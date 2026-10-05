‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isaiah Washington Announces Wife Jenisa’s Death

(UPI) — Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington has announced the death of his wife, Jenisa Washington.

Washington, who played Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy, said in an Instagram post over the weekend that Jenisa, his wife of 29 years, died June 9, 2025, after she “collapsed suddenly” that May.

“It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family. She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered,” the star wrote.

“She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy. I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side,” he added.

Washington encouraged others to take headaches and migraines seriously and to possibly investigate further because “they can be much worse and a warning sign.”

He and Jenisa Washington married in February 1996 and have three children together, Tyme, Isaiah V and Iman.

Washington starred in Seasons 1-3 of Grey’s Anatomy but was fired in 2007 after allegedly calling his co-star T.R. Knight a homophobic slur. He returned as a guest star in 2014.

The actor’s other credits include The 100 and P-Valley.