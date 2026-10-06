Fans Flame James Gunn’s ‘Lanterns’ Finale as ‘Tragic’ $130 Million Pile of Woke Memes

DC Studios’ HBO Max series Lanterns revealed who killed superhero Hal Jordan in the season finale this week and several many fans are shocked and disgusted over who the writers turned into a killer.

***SPOILERS***

The series, which holds an estimated $130 million production budge on eight episodes that took more than three months to shoot, has taken a lot of criticism since its debut for the massive amount of wokeism it has forced on viewers. The finale, however, revealed who shot the original human Green Lantern in the head and incensed many fans as it turned out that Hal’s purported love interest, Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald), was the murderer.

Most of the detractors are confused over the reveal because it does not seem to make any logical sense. Not only was Sheriff Kelly portrayed as a love interest for the man she murdered in cold blood, but the scene depicting the murder does not contain any threat to Kelly (or her son) being posed by Hal Jordan, who she then ruthlessly shot to death.

Without getting too far into the comic book weeds of this storyline, the plot of the season maintains that Kelly’s son is actually part alien (a Martian Manhunter), a fact that Kelly has tried to keep hidden from the world. In the controversial murder scene, Jordan reveals that he knows that her son, Noah Macon (Shea Pritchard), is part alien and that he wants to help her keep the boy’s secret and to protect him from danger.

But, in a shocking split-second decision, Kelly whips out her sheriff’s service pistol and shoots Jordan in the forehead, killing him, despite the fact that he was not acting belligerently or threatening her or Noah in any way.

The crazy turn of events has fans in an uproar.

One disgruntled fan on X summed it up well, writing “Iron Man: Sacrifices himself to save the universe. Green Lantern: Dies because his cop girlfriend had a depressive episode like Lindsay Clancy and she walks free.”

Others were just as appalled by the show’s plot twist.

“So a woman can murder a white man impulsively because she’s stressed, and no repercussions happen. The man just has to die, and that’s that,” one shocked user wrote.

Another scoffed that sheriff Kelly “represents most liberal modern women : emotionally weak, unstable, prone to mental disease, suicidal empathic. The Bane of Humanity.”

James Gunn himself jumped on X to thank fans for watching the show. And he was mercilessly ripped by many.

One fan replied that he “hated what you did in lanterns so bad” and added that Gunn “lost a fan.”

Another fan lamented that Gunn just mostly ignored all the wonderful stories from the comics, and wrote, “I wish you all embraced the comics as inspiration, not real world events like the DNC. There are so many fantastic stories to tell, and they could’ve been from the lens yall are pushing, but do it from a familiar place. Target new audiences but don’t forget your original fans.”

The next fan took that even farther and accused Gunn of actually “pissing on the grave” of the Green Lantern and its history.

“Girlboss cop can’t control her emotions and shoots unarmed man just standing there,” one fan wrote. “Tragic for DCU.”

Another upset fan ripped the wokeness in the Lanterns writer’s room.

“Lanterns had a writers’ room filled with feminists and anti-white racism. It’s a woke travesty like Watchmen. Don’t trust HBO with faithful adaptations. The Last of Us Trans Ellie should’ve cemented that,” he wrote.

“You literally killed the main character from episode one and made him look a racist sexist douche bag,” a fan said. “Just cash your last paycheck and leave DC, the sooner, the better.”

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, a user ripped the finale reveal as “completely nonsensical and out of character.” And added that the murdered super hero “poses no immediate risk, didn’t even threaten to do anything to Noah, in fact he vocalized that his intention was also to protect Noah,” yet is gunned down anyway.

Ultimately, the show has still not gotten a greenlight for its second season, even though Gunn seems to be forging ahead with it all by writing scripts and planning the plot arc.

Lanterns may not be in the green yet, but other series seem to be earning greenlights, though. Sylvester Stallone’s gangster series, Tulsa King, earned a season five nod before season four has even aired on Paramount+, and the Reacher spin off has also already been given a second season order less than a month after the first season hit streaming at Amazon.

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