Marvel Star Paul Rudd Says Climate Change Is ‘The Issue’ of Our Time

Actor Paul Rudd declared climate change to be “the issue” of our time and that the clock is currently ticking before it allegedly gets worse. The Ant-Man star issued his warning about climate change during the world premiere of his upcoming film A Statement at the New York Film Festival.

The “clock is certainly ticking quicker” on climate change, he told USA Today on the red carpet.

“Policies are being reversed now,” he said. “It’s so confounding, but they are. So hopefully, this movie does spark some conversations.”

Rudd further described climate change as the most pressing issue of the day.

“This one might take care of all of them. So it would really behoove us to try and come together and really tackle some of these problems. There are certain things we know we can do,” he said.

Rudd’s upcoming film reportedly chronicles a climate change conference during the 1980s, per USA Today:

“Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s new movie tells the true story of experts gathering at a Florida hotel in 1980 to draft recommendations for Congress on how to respond to global warming and carbon dioxide emissions. But it quickly becomes clear this will be no simple task: Over four sessions, the group endlessly debates and torturously squabbles over every word in their proposed statement, while getting no closer to solving the urgent problem.

The film reportedly employed actual transcripts from the real conference and is partially based on the 2019 non-fiction book Losing Earth by Nathaniel Rich.

Actress Tatiana Maslany, who plays an environmental lawyer in the film, told USA Today that the fact there “continues to be debate over the existence of climate change” is a “horrendous prospect” that “doesn’t bode well for us moving forward.”

“We’ve experienced so much loss,” Maslany said. “What this film highlights is the grief at what we’ve lost already, in terms of species and icebergs and land and nature and trees. All of it. It’s horrific.”

“Now is the time” to act, she added. “It’s time to listen to the people who actually know what they’re talking about.”