Rocker Jack White Calls Trump ‘Worst American of All Time’ After President Says Iran Could ‘Take Out’ Los Angeles, San Diego

Rocker Jack White called President Donald Trump the “worst American of all time” after he said Iran could “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego at a recent rally.

Controversy erupted on Monday night when the president said at a rally in Nebraska that raising gas prices resulting from the Iran war was a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe – keeping our country safe.”

“They can take out a city,” Trump added. “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Though members of the crowd applauded, it remains unclear if they were applauding lowered gas prices or hypothetical attacks on two American cities.

The comments sparked significant debate across the media landscape on Tuesday. Critics of the president accused him of flippantly suggesting that Iran attack Americans while his defenders said that he was only referring to the potential cost of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In an Instagram post, rocker Jack White referred to the president as “Fuhrer” – a reference to Adolf Hitler – while calling him the “worst American of all time.”

“Hey republicans and conservatives that live in L.A. and San Diego; how do you feel about your Fuhrer recommending that the cities you live in get attacked? Click the video I reposted and watch for yourself,” White wrote on Tuesday. “Listen to the cult members CLAPPING and cheering for this. Let me take a wild guess: it was a joke, owning the libs, insert cult rhetoric here, etc. The allegiance these people have to this corrupt felon is so laughable and ignorant.”

“That’s right, a U.S. ‘President’ that recommended that two major cities in our country be bombed because they don’t give total allegiance to his ego,” he continued.

“Imagine any other President or elected official in history saying this. False flag incoming anyone? Just wait till next month when he begins enacting illegal measures to not allow democracy at the polls to prevail when the right lose badly in the mid term elections. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The Worst American of All Time. #TWAAT”