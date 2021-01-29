David Lammy, the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor, says it must be “racial injustice” that over half of under-18s in custody in Britain are Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME).

Lammy, who as Shadow Lord Chancellor would be the most senior Great Officer of State in the United Kingdom if Labour were in power, technically outranking the Prime Minister, suggested that new figures showing ethnic minorities now account for 51 per cent of people in youth detention was proof of “structural racism”.

“It is a national scandal that more than half of young people locked up are from a Black, Asian or ethnic minority background,” Lammy railed in a statement shared on the Labour Party website.

“The Conservative government urgently needs to implement the recommendations in the Lammy Review it has so far ignored, as well as going further to recognise the scale of racial injustice in youth prisons,” he continued, referencing his report which recommended, among other things, that more minority criminals should be offered “deferred prosecutions” — essentially sidestepping charges if they agree to participate in some sort of rehabilitation programme.

“Instead of denying the reality of structural racism, it is time for the government to finally act like Black lives matter,” he added.

New data showing more than half of young people locked up are from a Black, Asian or ethnic minority background is a national scandal. Instead of denying structural racism, the gvt must fully implement my Review and finally act like Black lives matter.https://t.co/Bn0GVvqLc1 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 28, 2021

The new figures on youth justice show the number BAME detainees now stands at 51 per cent, up from 49 per cent in 2019 and 28 per cent in 2010.

Labour complains that this is “despite the fact that Black, Asian and ethnic minority people make up just 14 per cent of the UK population” — but this does not account for the fact that the 14 per cent estimate is based on census data which is now a decade old and likely out of date due to years of mass immigration, or the fact that the BAME share of the youth population is much higher than the BAME share of the general population in any case.

Neither Lammy or his party offered any indication that BAME individuals bear individual responsibility for the high proportion of BAME people in custody, apparently considering it implicit that racism must be the key explanation and getting their number down the priority, rather than safeguarding the public.

Mr Lammy is no stranger to racial grievance politics, having previously branded an anti-knife crime campaign in chicken shops racist, praised “deep” song lyrics by Sam Fender in which he described himself as a “white man full of shame” with “evil” ancestry, and insisted that comparing the Tories to the Nazis was “not strong enough” while demanding an illegal migrant amnesty.

David Lammy Hails Song Lyrics Describing White 'Shame' 'Evil Ancestry' https://t.co/SGXHTpaG3g — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 15, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery