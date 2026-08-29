Hamza Iqbal, Rehan Khan, Judex Atshatshi, and Saif Ali have pleaded guilty to destroying a car park full of ambulances run by a Jewish charity in north London earlier this year.

The four men, all London residents, who had been accused of destroying charity ambulances in a targeted attack on Britain’s Jewish community, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday. A fifth man, who is accused of having assisted in disposing of the getaway car for the attackers, has denied involvement and will face trial next year.

As earlier reported, four Jewish Hatzola ambulances were burnt out at their base in Golders Green, one of London’s most prominent Jewish neighbourhoods, in the early morning of March 23rd.

As the fire ripped through the vehicles, canisters of compressed gas carried as standard lifesaving equipment aboard ambulances exploded, with these blasts and the fire causing damage to nearby homes and a synagogue.

Investigated as an anti-Semitic attack, the court was told by the prosecution that the arson had a “terrorist connection”, although the men have not been charged under terrorism laws at this time.

The cost of the attack is estimated to have exceeded £1 million ($1.35m), with each ambulance costing around £250,000.

Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Saif Ali, 18, and Judex Atshatshi, 18, all pleaded guilty to “destroying or damaging property being reckless whether life would be endangered”, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Three of the men are understood to have set the fires while a fourth, the getaway driver, waited in a nearby car. A fifth suspect, Subhan Ahmed, 18, who pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender, allegedly helped dispose of the vehicle.

The Daily Telegraph reports the court had heard that Saif Ali threw his mobile phone out of a window when he was arrested. However, an investigation of his digital devices reportedly showed he had been involved in acquiring the getaway vehicle and had researched ambulances.

The four men have been remanded in custody while they await sentencing next year following the conclusion of a separate trial.