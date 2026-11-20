Britain’s no-mandate PM Burnham is massively exceeding his authority by taking Britain back into European Single Market by Stealth, says Farage

Says government’s claims the ‘Brexit Reset’ deal will save the public money are outright fabrications, and it will actually drive up prices

This declaration means a snap election is coming, says Farage, promising he’s ready to fight it

“Out of touch, out of date globalist” Andy Burnham is taking Britain back into the Single Market by stealth, the first step towards re-joining the European Union, something he has absolutely no mandate for whatsoever, Nigel Farage has railed in his response to the great Brexit ‘Reset’ in Brussels on Friday.

Brexit pioneer and Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage has vowed to beat “out of touch, out of date globalist… [who] thinks things are better done at a European level” Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the ballot box in a snap election he believes is now inevitable, after he accused the PM of both wildly overstepping his mandate and of outright lying to the British people in his Brexit reset. Burnham met with the European Commission and Council on Friday, agreeing to sign Britain up to the EU emissions scheme, bloc rules and regulations, and increasingly open borders.

The Prime Minister claimed this would cut costs and red tape for ordinary Britons and that while it went to “the limit” of what could be done without a mandate — he never having won a general election and being the Prime Minister off the back of a Labour Party palace coup — all points on which Mr Farage firmly disagreed.

Indeed, today’s developments are nothing less than starting Britain down the road of overturning the single largest democratic mandate in the country’s history, the decision to leave the European Union, he said. While acknowledging that Britain’s relations with the EU could be better, and counting himself against those who think so, Mr Farage said what the Prime Minister “completely misunderstands is, that is not an open ticket to re-join a significant chunk of the Single Market”.

Farage said:

…the most significant thing that happened today is that the European Community have accepted the United Kingdom back into a large chunk of the Single Market. That is the manifesto breach, that is the Burnham Breach of his promises. Today Burnham said today is historic, and he’s right! Very historic. Think about this, the biggest democratic exercise ever in the history of the United Kingdom has been overturned, or at least the process started, by a man with 25,000 votes. It is utterly shameful in every regard.” …Above all today was about politics. It was about the first steps, incrementally, to taking us back into membership of the European Union… I can see what he’s setting this up for. He’s setting it up for a May General Election, a Brexit-style General Election in May.

Should that early election come — and Farage said he was “80 per cent” certain it would now — the Brexit leader said he was ready for the fight. He went on:

…if you believe we should be independent, if you believe we shouldn’t be part of the European Union, if you believe we should move forwards into the 21st century and get away from this backwards, outdated, semi-romantic idea that Andy Burnham seems to have about what the European Union may have been 30 or 40 years ago — then I am the only person in British politics in a relatively senior position you can trust. My views on this have never wavered, have never changed. I believe in nation state democracy. I believe in competition… [Andy Burnham] has let the genie out of the bottle, and be it deliberate or not, it will lead to a General Election in the May of next year, and the choice that I think people will face — because frankly the Tories don’t have a leg to stand on… so it’s either ‘Forward With Farage or Backwards With Burnham’.

Prime Minister Burnham and the briefings around his Brexit “reset” claim to reduce costs and red tape for Britons, Farage noted, while stating this was actually staggeringly untrue. He presented party research that stated entering Britain into the European Union’s carbon trading scheme would increase annual energy bills by £150 ($200) for an average home every year and stated the rising price of energy would put up food bills and further clobber what remains of British industry.

On the much-vaunted advantages of cutting red tape by drifting back into the European Union’s Single Market, Farage said it would benefit a vanishingly small minority of businesses while saddling the vast majority with pointless rules and costs. He said: “what’s the trade-off? The trade-off is that Single Market rules and regulations will apply to the whole of the farming industry, the whole of the Agritech industry, and everyone in the country involved in the food trade. Your local baker will now be subject to all upcoming food regulations from Brussels. So the red tape point is nonsense. You might remove red tape from 20,000 people, but you’ll put red tape on many, many millions of people.”

As earlier reported, it is believed that one of the prices being exacted for the Brexit-reversal is a so-called “Farage clause”, where the European Union could punish Britain after a future election in which the British people may elect a government which doesn’t support the country being a rule-taker from the bloc. Mr Farage responded to this, stating any future government he led would simply tear up so blatantly unconstitutional a document.

Farage said, with evident feeling: “…the Farage clause is wholly illegitimate in every regard. No British Parliament may bind its successor, and it’s election interference! It’s saying ‘vote for this lot and it’ll cost you money’!

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that a British Prime Minister should even contemplate signing this. And they try to sell it as ‘oh, this is a normal part of trade agreements’. The hell it isn’t! It’s absolute rubbish, we will tear it up and throw it away, rest assured of that”.

The UK-EU summit took place in the buildings of the European Union on Friday. As a former Member of the European Parliament himself, Mr Farage should have been able to access those buildings to hold his press conference there, but he is apparently one of only a handful, if not the only, former MEP to be denied a legacy pass. GB News reports Farage was “was refused membership of the ex- members association” and, consequently, Farage’s press conference was held outside the European government campus in Brussels.