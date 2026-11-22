A man has helped create a way to fight loneliness among adults in Denver, Colorado, as more and more people are seeking real-life connections without screens.

Matt Martinez’s effort to find others who enjoy playing board games turned into a bimonthly event with over 40 participants, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

Board Game Social offers a chance to enjoy the pastime as the games have grown in popularity, and Martinez said the event’s growth surprised him.

“I didn’t expect this. I normally would struggle to get three people to my house to play a board game. So it’s been very surprising that this many people have been showing up,” he explained, noting that going to the event and learning other players’ common interests has led to people meeting up at other times.

The event hosted at the Town Hall Collaborative is open to people aged 21 and older.

The news came after a survey in 2023 showed nearly one in four people all over the world felt lonely, per Breitbart News.

In regard to technology trying to fill the loneliness gap, the outlet reported in March 2026:

The popularity of “AI companions” is exploding as people turn to artificial intelligence to serve as their friend or even life partner. But as Wynton Hall’s new book CODE RED documents, the research on the psychological impact of AI companions is alarming — far from filling an emotional gap in the lives of humans, these “companions” are making people lonelier.

Loneliness is when a person feels disconnected and far from other people, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health,” the agency stated.

However, groups like Board Game Social are trying to reconnect people.

Participant Jim Abajian told the AP playing a game gives individuals an opportunity to make friends with others.

“Socializing in general is hard nowadays. It really is. You gotta have something interesting to say. That’s why this is nice because we have something in common,” he commented.