DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas is being blasted for saying that FEMA has no money left to help Americans in need, even as he has spent billions to fly migrants into and around the country while feeding, housing, and clothing them, all at taxpayer expense.

As the South and East reel from the disastrous effect of Hurricane Helene, many are slamming the absenteeism of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as millions struggle to recover from the devastation.

Meanwhile, as Mayorkas says the funding for devastated Americans is gone, he and his Dept. of Homeland Security are still spending billions on housing for illegals all across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians, for instance, are flooding into towns in Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and many other states after the Biden-Harris administration loosened federal immigration restrictions to allow millions of migrants who would otherwise be labeled “illegal” to freely enter the country.

Haitians are flooding small town America, drawn to those communities by low-paying jobs and federal housing subsidies.

This flood of migrants and their housing subsides featured as a topic during the recent Vice-Presidential debate, when GOP nominee JD Vance said that the Biden border crisis drives up the cost of housing for regular, everyday Americans. It is a point that CBS moderators attempted to debunk during the debate, but one that has been substantiated as 100 percent true.

Many — and perhaps most — U.S. states are drowning in the costs of Biden’s migrants, including New York, Illinois, and Colorado.

Amid all this, Mayorkas is taking heat for his claim that FEMA is out of money.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have,” Mayorkas said this week. “We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the finds to make it through the season.”

But this is a very different tune than Mayorkas was singing three months ago when he said, “FEMA is tremendously prepared.”

News has broken that the Biden-Harris administration has spent over a billion dollars of FEMA’s budget on illegal aliens. In one instance, the agency spent $640 million on a program to house illegals. And last year that cost came in at $780 million.

The spending on programs that do not seem to conform to FEMA’s charge was panned by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), who told Breitbart News that the Biden-Harris administration is taking vital funding away from American citizens.

“The agency should be solely focused on disaster relief and keeping Americans safe. Americans deserve an Administration that won’t put the needs of illegal immigrants over American citizens – we need President Trump back in the White House now,” Rep, Hinson said.

This is pennies compared to the money that Mayorkas has spent on Illegals through other programs.

The Biden-Harris regime has spent millions on a program to fly migrants straight from their home countries, straight into the U.S. heartland due to the expansion of the parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV).

Last year, it was estimated that Joe Biden’s border crisis had cost the U.S. taxpayer $200 billion, and this year sources say the cost has been an additional $400 billion. And these costs do not include the costs incurred by each of our state governments as the migrant crisis affects them at home, which is estimated to be $150.7 billion.

Donald Trump blasted the waste of FEMA’s budget on illegals and said that “They stole the FEMA money just like they stole it from a bank so they could give it to their illegal immigrants that they want to have vote for them this season.”

Finally, Rep. Nancy Mace (R, SC) has already filed a bill to terminate FEMA’s spending on housing for illegals.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston