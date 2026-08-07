Americans Celebrate Deportation of Old Man’s Venezuelan Hottie

CBS celebrated itself for broadcasting a gloating video of an angry Trump voter whose illegal-migrant fiancée is being deported back to Spain — but Americans responded by cheering ICE for saving an old man’s dignity.

“Wealthy Boomer sugar daddy complains – his illegal [migrant] trixie gets deported,” said a post from Steve Cortes. He said:

This video, fantastic. Like a skit! … He should be thanking ICE they never got married! On serious note, plenty of awful sob stories about the pain caused to Americans by illegals. They ALL have to go.

“Holy cow. This 75-year-old is ENGAGED to a *45-year-old woman* who’s here illegally?” said a tweet from @ArdentMaven. “”So she was planning to marry him to get citizenship? There’s no fool like an old fool.”

The CBS segment was presented as yet another deportation sob story by the Colombian-born Camilo Montoya-Galvez. He is so pro-migration that he was one of hte few reporters who was allowed to interview President Joe Biden’s pro-migration chief.

“REMINDER: A pending immigration application does NOT confer legal status,” said a tweeted response from the Department of Homeland Security:

ICE arrested Yasmin Suarez Reyes, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after she overstayed her lawful admission to the U.S. by OVER 2 YEARS. Don’t be like Yasmin — take advantage of our CBP Home offer and get $2,600 AND a FREE flight home.

The public responses quickly noted the ridiculousness of CBS’ sob-story pitch.

“ICE saves an old fool should be the headline,” said @Jookboxer.”Winning.”

Some used the man’s demand to spotlight the greed of older Americans who pretend mass migration does not hurt younger Americans:

Some reponses were sarcastic:

One pro-migration Never-Trump activist tried a sardonic response:

Many responses were skeptical:

But most comments were just uncharitable:

Mass migration since the 1990s, mass migration has impoverished millions of Americans by transferring vast wages into profits for business. In turn, that vast wealth shift has spiked investment accounts held by older Americans.

The generational damage by boomers’ pro-migration policies has sparked increasing resentment in politics and in culture.