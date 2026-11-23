A mother in Blackfoot, Idaho, received an unexpected gift from a Secret Santa who for several years has been spreading Christmas cheer to neighbors.

Secret Santa is once again getting help from the team at East Idaho News with reporter Nate Eaton and coworkers delivering surprises to community members in need, the outlet reported Monday.

The article said Emily took a job working in the kitchen at a local elementary school while her husband, Greg, drove a truck. The family has faced struggles this year as their oldest daughter is serving on a mission, and their 17-year-old daughter has been having health problems that have brought significant medical bills.

A few months ago, they learned their youngest child has diabetes, which is a chronic health issue that affects how a person’s body breaks down food into energy.

The price of gas has also affected their finances, and the couple has waited many times to pay themselves while they waited for the money from their trucking business to come in. To make matters more stressful, Greg’s truck broke down, which resulted in a $12,000 repair bill — and their home’s washer, refrigerator, and water heater also broke down this year.

When Eaton and his coworkers showed up at the elementary school to surprise Emily with a gift of $15,000 from Secret Santa, she could not hold back her tears of joy and gratitude.

“That helps out tremendously,” she told Eaton. “That is amazing, thank you. That came at a very needed time.”

“There’s so many more people that could use this besides me,” Emily said, to which Eaton replied, “Well, this is for you, and Secret Santa said he wants to send his love to you and your family and wishing you all the best, that things will get better, especially going into the new year.”

When Emily called her husband to give him the news, he could not believe it, either. “I really do appreciate you guys so much,” he said.

Social media users on Eaton’s Facebook page shared their joy, one person writing “Emily is so deserving! One of the most selfless people I know. She would do anything to help anyone. Love you girl!”

“The best people!” another user commented.