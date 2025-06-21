Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Saturday President Donald Trump “made the right call” after the president revealed the United States made strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“Iran has waged a war of terror against the United States for 46 years. We could never allow Iran to get nuclear weapons. God bless our brave troops. President Trump made the right call and the ayatollahs should recall his warning not to target Americans,” Cotton wrote in a social media post:

His comments came after Trump revealed the news about the United States’ strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!

In light of the strikes, the president will be addressing the nation at 10:00 p.m. Saturday from the White House, per Breitbart News.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s Hannity on Thursday, Cotton argued in favor of Trump acting against the Iranian regime.

He said, “History will look back kindly on Donald Trump for ending this menace to the United States, to our friends in the region, to the civilized world,” adding Trump was going to make a decision on the matter soon.

Cotton added, “The ayatollas need to act fast if they want to avoid the worst possible fate at Fordow. It’s going to be closed one way or the other.”

It is important to note that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently launched massive airstrikes on Iran’s leaders, nuclear sites, and refineries, Breitbart News reported on June 12.