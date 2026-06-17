Trump Tells Breitbart at G7: European Leaders ‘Think I Was Right’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that European leaders who interacted with him warmly at the G7 summit appeared to be aligning with his view.

Breitbart News White House correspondent Nick Gilbertson asked Trump, “We’ve seen European leaders interact very warmly with you at this summit. Do you think they’re coming around to your worldview?”

Trump, who was speaking alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded, “I think they think I was right. I’m sort of always right, you know, when you get right down to it. I think they think I was right. They feel good. Now, all of a sudden, they all want to be involved. There’s no reason to have them, because it’s pretty much over, but they all want to be involved,” the president continued. “He’d [pointing to Modi] be involved if I wanted, but we don’t want to waste his time or his people…. The leaders that we had met with, in addition to the seven, we had quite a few come in. They all were willing to get involved.”

The exchange came after French President Emmanuel Macron praised Trump’s Iran deal during a bilateral meeting Monday at the G7 summit.

“It’s a very important. One, because first it will fix the nuclear issue,” Macron said.

Macron said the agreement was important “for peace, for the whole world,” adding that it would help provide peace in Lebanon and was “a very important step towards peace, as well as for the global economy.”

Macron also stated, “We are ready to take our fair share of the burden and be part of the commitment of the international community in order to support this deal.”

Trump called Macron a “special friend of mine” and said the two have a “fantastic” relationship.