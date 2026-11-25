Nov. 25 (UPI) — At least 30 people were killed and 15 others injured Wednesday after a fuel tanker crashed and exploded on a major highway near Cairo, engulfing several vehicles in flames.

The incident occurred above Tunnel 10 in the Al-Warraq district of Imbaba in Egypt’s Giza governorate.

Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry said the privately operated tanker was transporting petroleum products when it veered off the highway and crashed before exploding.

The Health Ministry dispatched 39 ambulances to the scene and transported the injured to three area hospitals for treatment.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the death toll was preliminary and could rise. He added he would visit the site of the accident and ordered nearby hospitals to increase their emergency preparedness.

Emergency personnel were seen pulling people from burning vehicles as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze. Footage circulating on social media showed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames and large clouds of black smoke rising above the highway.

The Egyptian Red Crescent deployed emergency response teams to assist firefighters, ambulance crews and hospital personnel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences and “heartfelt sympathy” to those affected by the tragedy, local media reported.

Al-Sisi directed authorities to provide necessary assistance to the injured and the families of those killed. He also ordered officials to restore traffic as quickly as possible while ensuring public safety.

The accident occurred on Cairo’s Ring Road, a major transportation artery connecting the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Al Qalyubia across a metropolitan area of more than 10 million people.

Photographs taken in the aftermath of the fire showed several burned-out vehicles, heavy machinery and hundreds of people gathered near the accident site.