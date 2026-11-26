Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in another setback at the position.

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in another setback at the position.

Loveland limped off the field and after being evaluated on the sideline, he was transported to the locker room with a towel covering his face and was ruled out shortly thereafter. The former Michigan star had one catch for 5 yards and lost a fumble at Ford Field.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet had a season-ending knee injury last month.

Before the game kicked off, the Lions were down two more starters on defense and Chicago was missing one starter on that side of the ball.

Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) and safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) were ruled out on Thursday as well as Chicago defensive back Kyler Gordon (shoulder) because of injuries.

The Bears previously ruled out backup defensive back Elijah Hicks (concussion) on Wednesday.

Detroit’s defense has been improving lately despite losing All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell and Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to season-ending injuries.

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