Nov. 25 (UPI) — The Justice Department apologized to a federal judge for false statements in connection with last month’s search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington residence.

The DOJ said it misrepresented the position of the House of Representatives’ top lawyer regarding constitutional protections afforded to lawmakers.

The admission came Tuesday, hours after House General Counsel Matthew Berry accused federal prosecutors of making a “categorically false” statement about his position on the matter, The New York Times reported.

Department of Homeland Security agents searched the Minnesota Democrat’s apartment Oct. 12, weeks before her re-election, as part of an investigation into her family’s immigration history.

Prosecutors told U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh that Berry agreed with the Trump administration’s interpretation that constitutional protections afforded to lawmakers under the speech or debate clause did not extend to their private residences.

Berry disputed the department’s characterization. He said he declined to participate because his office does not provide criminal defense representation to individual lawmakers.

Federal prosecutors later said a DOJ attorney had misinterpreted an Oct. 11 email exchange between Berry and acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter.

“The United States apologizes for this inadvertent misunderstanding,” prosecutors Peter Pfaffenroth and Alessandra Serano wrote in Tuesday’s court filing.

Prosecutors said Berry was not informed that Omar was the subject of the impending search.

Sharbaugh expressed skepticism about the department’s argument that lawmakers were unlikely to keep legislative materials at their homes, saying the assertion “blinks reality.”

The judge imposed restrictions requiring prosecutors to allow Omar to assert constitutional privilege over seized materials. Investigators would have to obtain an additional search warrant before accessing files on her electronic devices, including her cellphone.

DOJ spokesperson Emily Covington said Sharbaugh had approved procedures for handling legislative materials discovered on Omar’s phone.