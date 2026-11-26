Nov. 25 (UPI) — Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of British rock band Duran Duran who co-wrote “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio” and “Girls on Film,” has died following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. He was 65.

Taylor died Monday at his home surrounded by family members, his former bandmates and family announced Wednesday in a joint statement.

“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story,” Duran Duran said. “From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.”

Taylor grew up in Cullercoats, in northeastern England, and began playing guitar as a teenager. He joined Duran Duran in 1980 after responding to an advertisement in the British music publication Melody Maker.

Alongside singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, he helped establish the band’s distinctive sound, combining elements of hard rock with electronic music.

The band’s popularity soared internationally following the release of its second studio album, “Rio,” in 1982. MTV frequently aired the band’s music videos.

In 1984, Taylor and John Taylor formed the supergroup Power Station with singer Robert Palmer and Chic drummer Tony Thompson, achieving commercial success with “Some Like It Hot” and a cover of T. Rex’s “Bang a Gong (Get It On).”

Taylor left Duran Duran in 1986 to pursue a solo career. He recorded with Rod Stewart, Paul Rodgers and Belinda Carlisle.

He reunited with his former bandmates in 2001, recording the 2004 album “Astronaut” before leaving the group again in 2006.

Taylor was unable to attend Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 because of his illness.

“There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart,” Le Bon said Wednesday. “It’ll never close up — I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.”

Taylor is survived by his wife, Tracey, their four children, Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie.

In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations be made in his memory to Prostate Cancer UK.