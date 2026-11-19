World-famous hippopotamus Fiona has died after several failed attempts by vets to remove a woolly hat that she accidentally swallowed, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday.

Beloved for her antics on social media, the nine-year-old Nile hippo ingested the knitted cap last week and began to lose her appetite.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo wrote on social media.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

Her plight triggered an outpouring of global support. “I have never prayed so much for a hippo to poop,” wrote one user on Instagram.

Others blamed the parents of a child who, according to the zoo, threw a hat in the air, which was then caught by a ceiling fan and sent flying.

Fiona’s care team resorted to unusual methods, using a “vibration plate” borrowed from a local horse farm to “help encourage movement through her digestive tract and help the object pass,” the zoo wrote in an Instagram post.

They also offered her a sniff of coffee, to which she responded with approving grunts and ear twitches.

Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said she had been under 24-hour supervision and medical care that included enemas and pain and anti-nausea medication.

Because she was full-grown, surgery wasn’t considered a viable option, and attempts to retrieve the hat with a nine-foot-long scope, passed through her rectum while she was sedated, were unsuccessful.

Fiona was born in January 2017, the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in 75 years.

She was premature and initially unable to stand or nurse from her mother, Bibi, but staged a remarkable recovery.

Fiona and her younger brother Fritz, born in 2022, charmed people across the world with videos of them chomping on watermelons, wading through their water tanks surrounded by tilapia fish and reaching up for leaves.

The Cincinnati Zoo opened in 1875, making it the second-oldest zoo in the United States.