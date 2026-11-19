Nov. 19 (UPI) — The Gilded Age will return for a fifth season on HBO and HBO Max.

The network announced the Season 5 renewal Thursday amid strong viewership for Season 4, which premiered Nov. 1.

The Gilded Age is a period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Set in late 19th-century New York City, the series follows a cast of characters as they navigate high society.

Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Donna Murphy and Kelley Curran star.

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Season 4, which opened in the wake of George Russell’s (Spector) attempted assassination, is tracking as the show’s strongest thus far, with viewership outpacing Season 3 by nearly 20 percent.

Season 4, Episode 3 drew a season high of 4.3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, with the season averaging 5.9 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, according to HBO.

“Julian Fellowes and the cast of The Gilded Age have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year,” HBO’s Francesca Orsi said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters.”

The Gilded Age airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and also streams on HBO Max.