NBC is sending more civilians to the Scottish castle.

NBC is sending more civilians to the Scottish castle: “The Traitors: New Blood” has been renewed for a second season, set to air in 2027, with Alan Cumming back as host.

The show has been a hit, with the two-episode premiere averaging 6 million viewers across NBC and Peacock over three days, including repeats, according to NBCUniversal, which called it NBC’s top new unscripted premiere in six years among adults 18-49. NBC announced the renewal ahead of Thursday’s season one finale.

“The Traitors” is set in a castle in Scotland where a few secret Traitors “murder” the other players, called Faithfuls, one by one, while the Faithfuls vote to banish suspected Traitors. Players also compete in various challenges to increase the ultimate cash prize. Heading into the finale, marketing manager Katie Fites and ironworker Shane Beatty were the two remaining Traitors against six Faithfuls, including teacher Clyde Moser and nurse Abbey Benjamin.

The celebrity version has won the Emmy for outstanding reality competition program two years running, upending a category long dominated by “The Amazing Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” It also generates a steady stream of memes and social chatter.

“New Blood” airs on NBC, unlike the celebrity version, which streams on Peacock. Producers made slight adjustments for a family friendly 8 p.m. slot. Players arrived by steam engine, which executive producer Sam Rees-Jones said “has feelings of joining the Hogwarts Express.” The language stayed clean, with no cursing. The aim, he said, was “that family feel” and a “multi-generational viewing experience.”

A bet on civilians

It’s “the same game,” Rees-Jones said, “but different people, different dynamics, no preconceived notions. Everyone’s starting on a level playing field.”

Picking the right contestants was important, he added, and there were more than 80,000 applicants. Selections included Arisa Thomas, a dog groomer from Los Angeles; attorney Michael Foote from New York; and Abby Lee, an astrophysicist from Minnesota.

“We wanted to pull from different walks of life, from different places, with different ages. We wanted the viewers to be able to maybe see a bit of themselves in some of the cast, that felt important,” Rees-Jones said.

The success of “The Traitors” helped cast a wide net. Most contestants knew what to expect. Joe Vanella, a funeral director from New York, described pulling up to the castle as Cumming made his entrance.

“Imagine somebody picking you up and dropping you into your favorite show,” he said. “It’s an indescribable feeling.”

A hands-off approach

Rees-Jones said the players had no trouble adjusting to the cameras, in part because production works hard to make them forget they’re being filmed. Roundtable discussions have hidden cameras, and no producers are in the room.

“I say it to all the cast before they join: ‘If no one starts talking at the roundtable, that’s on you,’” he said. “There’s times when there are long silences and we just sit back and wait for someone to talk.”

Producers don’t instruct players on what to talk about, he said.

“It’s a game first for these players and the TV show second,” he said, adding that the producers “basically hand over the castle to them.”

Before filming begins, Rees-Jones said, production decides the order of missions, when the twists will happen and who Cumming will tap to be Traitors in the first episode. Once cameras roll, he said, the plan doesn’t change. That held even early in this season, when the Faithfuls went a stretch without banishing a Traitor.

Some moments surprised even him in the control room, such as a player using a pardon to save another from banishment and Vanella’s choice to reveal to a fellow contestant he was a Traitor before her “murder.”

“It’s the most stressful show to make because you don’t have control,” said Rees-Jones.

Higher stakes, harder choices

Vanella and Tomica Adams, a pilot from Boston, are both banished Traitors. They said money made the game feel different for civilians.

“A lot of the celebrities, whether they win $250,000 or not, they’re going home to the same life,” Vanella said. “Whoever gets it this time, it’s going to change things.”

“That weighed on the turret,” where the Traitors go to plot their next moves, said Vanella. He said it was harder to eliminate people, knowing their stories.

Adams said lying is hard for anyone with a conscience.

“If you’re a liar, you’re a liar,” she said. Her approach was to stay in character: “You got to be faithfully a Traitor as long as possible.”

She also found the long filming days draining.

“You’re embedded in treachery,” she said.

What’s next for ‘The Traitors’

Season 5 of the original, celebrity-laden “The Traitors” premieres Jan. 14 on Peacock. Rees-Jones said it’s in post-production and has an “eclectic” cast that includes actor Kristin Chenoweth, two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, and former star of ABC’s “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei.