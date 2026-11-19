Nov. 19 (UPI) — A major U.S. law firm that struck a deal with President Donald Trump to avoid punitive sanctions says it was pressured to perform pro bono work on the president’s “vanity” projects, multiple reports indicated Thursday.

Kirkland and Ellis, which was among several prominent law firms targeted for “freeze-outs” by the Trump administration for performing legal work for clients or causes that did not align with the president’s policies, has described being pressured to perform free work on Trump’s personal projects, according to a letter obtained by CNN, The New York Times and MS NOW.

The law firm said in the letter addressed to three Democratic lawmakers that following its deal to avoid White House sanctions in April 2025, it carried out a staggering amount of free legal work worth nearly $11.8 million, while logging more than 6,400 hours on administration matters.

Among the agencies it worked for were the Commerce Department, the Defense Department, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

But Kirkland and Ellis also said it was asked to do work for Trump’s personal “vanity” projects, such as his proposed triumphal arch in Washington D.C., and renaming the Kennedy Center.

The firm says it turned down requests to work on such “Trump accounts.”

“Kirkland has also declined requests by the Administration to represent third parties on a pro bono basis, such as (1) a veteran’s group supporting the construction of the ‘Arch’ and (2) scientists in litigation relating to the Administration’s position on climate change,” said the letter, which was signed by outside counsel Beth Wilkinson.

The letter was sent in response to requests for information from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., two days after Democrats posted decisive wins in the midterm elections and are now preparing to take control of both the House and the Senate.

Shortly after returning to the White House last year, Trump used executive orders to attack more than a half-dozen premier law firms.

Among his actions were suspending their security clearances and revoking federal contracts. Their access to federal buildings were restricted in some cases, all for being associated or linked to people and supporting interests that do not align with Trump’s policies.

Some fought back, accusing the president of using his authority to attack his perceived political opponents, while others, including Kirkland and Ellis, struck deals that included nearly $1 billion in pro bono commitments.

However, the magnitude of the pro bono work has remained opaque.

“The scope of Kirkland’s work for the administration indicates that we need to know from other firms how much, and what type, of work they did,” Blumenthal told the Times. “The administration’s tactics smacked of implicit or overt threats, and we need to understand what led these other firms to capitulate.”