President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday visited ailing chief Raoni Metuktire, who has spent his life fighting to protect the Amazon rainforest, as Brazil recognized his ancestral land as Indigenous territory.

The 94-year-old chief, with his trademark wooden lip plate, is receiving palliative care for gastrointestinal cancer, and was hospitalized for a few days last week with a lung infection and low blood pressure.

Lula said he was “deeply distressed” to hear about Raoni’s latest hospitalization while Lula was at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey and he rushed to have legal documents drawn up.

“I wanted to resolve the issue regarding the land where Raoni was born while he was still alive,” he said at a ceremony where the justice ministry declared the Kapot Nhinore Indigenous Territory to be in the permanent possession of the Mebengokre and Yudja peoples.

Earlier, Lula visited Raoni in Peixoto de Azevedo, a city in the state of Mato Grosso, near the Amazonian village where the chief has lived for decades.

Images of the encounter show the bedridden, grey-haired leader with colorful beads around his neck bearing his own name.

“There is no Brazilian more authentic than our comrade Raoni. He represents the past, he represents the present, and his ideas represent the future of Indigenous peoples in this country,” said Lula.

The Kapot Nhinore territory — almost twice the size of Greater London — is the ancestral land of Raoni and his people, and the chief campaigned for three decades for its protection.

The declaration of possession is a crucial step towards the land’s formal demarcation by presidential decree.

Raoni’s grandson, Roiti Metuktire, told AFP that the long-awaited decision had come as a surprise to the family.

“We realized that this is the final request (Raoni) hopes to see fulfilled while he is still alive. He mentioned yesterday that he is still waiting for this document … it’s his last wish,” he said.

“The fact that he will receive this while he is still alive, that means so much to us.”

Raoni left his home in the Amazon in the late 1980s to travel the world, meeting with presidents, popes and royals to warn of the threats posed by the destruction of the planet’s biggest rainforest.

He has maintained a close relationship with Lula, and accompanied him at his inauguration in 2023.

Experts see demarcated Indigenous territories as one of the best barriers to climate change by preventing deforestation, as the Amazon edges closer to a tipping point in which it could transition to a drier, savannah-like ecosystem.