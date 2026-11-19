President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday visited ailing chief Raoni Metuktire, who has spent his life fighting to protect the Amazon rainforest, as Brazil recognized his ancestral land as Indigenous territory.

The 94-year-old chief, with his trademark wooden lip plate, is receiving palliative care for gastrointestinal cancer, and was hospitalized for a few days last week with a lung infection and low blood pressure.

Lula said he was “deeply distressed” to hear about Raoni’s latest hospitalization while Lula was at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey and he rushed to have legal documents drawn up.

“I wanted to resolve the issue regarding the land where Raoni was born while he was still alive,” he said at a ceremony where the justice ministry declared the Kapot Nhinore Indigenous Territory to be in the permanent possession of the Mebengokre and Yudja peoples.

Earlier, Lula visited Raoni in Peixoto de Azevedo, a city in the state of Mato Grosso, near the Amazonian village where the chief has lived for decades.

Images of the encounter show the bedridden, grey-haired leader with colorful beads around his neck bearing his own name.

“There is no Brazilian more authentic than our comrade Raoni. He represents the past, he represents the present, and his ideas represent the future of Indigenous peoples in this country,” said Lula.

Raoni’s ‘last wish’

The Kapot Nhinore territory — almost twice the size of Greater London — is the ancestral land of Raoni and his people, and the chief campaigned for three decades for its protection.

The declaration of possession is a crucial step towards the land’s formal demarcation by presidential decree.

Raoni’s grandson, Roiti Metuktire, told AFP that the long-awaited decision had come as a surprise to the family.

“We realized that this is the final request (Raoni) hopes to see fulfilled while he is still alive…. it’s his last wish,” he said.

“The fact that he will receive this while he is still alive, that means so much to us.”

Raoni left his home in the Amazon in the late 1980s to travel the world, meeting with presidents, popes and royals to warn of the threats posed by the destruction of the planet’s biggest rainforest.

He has maintained a close relationship with the leftist Lula, whow as re-elected for a fourth term last month, and accompanied him at his inauguration in 2023.

Experts see demarcated Indigenous territories as one of the best barriers to climate change by preventing deforestation, as the Amazon edges closer to a tipping point in which it could transition to a drier, savannah-like ecosystem.

Brazil’s Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Eloy Terena said the Kapot Nhinore territory was 84 percent forest.

According to a 2023 Greenpeace report, more than 47,000 hectares of the land was being used for pasture or soy cultivation.

Indigenous territories in Brazil are under fierce pressure from agribusiness, illegal gold mining and logging, which lead to the razing of the forest.

In a sign of Indigenous people under stress, a group of about 20 emaciated members of an isolated tribe emerged from their forest in another part of the Amazon this week to ask for food.

A battle ahead

Rural producers have campaigned strongly against the demarcation of Kapot Nhinore, claiming it would have severe economic consequences for thousands of non-Indigenous people who live and farm within the territory.

“There is still a bit of a battle ahead. There are over two hundred properties on this land,” said Lula.

Brazil has almost 800 Indigenous lands — roughly 60 percent of which have been fully regularized — giving Indigenous people exclusive use of the area and handing the state responsibility to protect them.

When Lula returned to office in 2023 his government resumed demarcations of Indigenous territory after years of paralysis, with 20 territories fully demarcated in three years.