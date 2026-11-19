Nov. 19 (UPI) — Disney is teasing the new film Ice Age: Boiling Point.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring the voices of Ray Romano and John Leguizamo.

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the sixth entry in the Ice Age franchise and the first new film in over 10 years.

Romano and Leguizamo return to voice wooly mammoth Manny and ground sloth Sid, respectively. Other voice cast members include Denis Leary, Simon Pegg and Queen Latifah.

In the Boiling Point trailer, Manny and Sid are seen trying to save the Lost World by protecting an egg and delivering it to its nesting ground after dinosaur Rudy’s species almost goes extinct.

Ice Age: Boiling Point opens in theaters Feb. 5, 2027.

The franchise originated with the 2002 film Ice Age and released its last main entry, Collision Course, in 2016. The spinoff The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild opened in 2022.