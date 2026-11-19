Nov. 19 (UPI) — Prime Video is giving a glimpse of Invincible Season 5.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Thursday featuring former Walking Dead and Beef actor Steven Yeun.

Invincible is an animated superhero series based on the Image comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Kirkman created the TV adaptation, which follows Mark Grayson (Yeun), aka Invincible, a teenager-turned-crime-fighting superhero.

Other voice cast members include Sandra Oh as Debbie, J.K. Simmons as Nolan, Jonathan Banks as Brit, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha, Zazie Beetz as Amber, Walton Goggins as Cecil, Mark Hamill as Art and Aaron Paul as Scott.

In the teaser, Mark is seen scolding Damien (Clancy Brown) at Burger Mart following the events of Season 4, which saw Damien accidentally summon Mark to Hell.

Season 5 will follow Mark as he “searches for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything — including the relationships, friends, and allies he holds dear.”

“Mark’s forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he’s willing to do to save his planet’s future — and it the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance,” an official synopsis reads.

Invincible Season 5 premieres Feb. 17 on Prime Video.