Nov. 19 (UPI) — The Department of Defense does not have a broad plan to address a munitions shortfall that has been made worse by the war in Iran, a federal watchdog says.

According to the Government Accountability Office, although the Pentagon has moved to increase its stockpile it “doesn’t have an overarching plan that identifies long-term goals, strategies, or ways to measure its progress.”

The GAO said the department lacks an office dedicated to improving munition stockpiles, which makes it more difficult for the Pentagon “to know whether its munitions production efforts are really addressing department-wide needs.”

The status of the country’s munitions stockpile is unclear, but a significant number of long-range cruise missiles and interceptors were used at the beginning of the war with Tehran, which began Feb. 28.

It was reported, for instance, by the Washington Post that the Pentagon used at least 850 Tomahawk missiles during the first month of the war. Estimates say the United States has only a few thousand remaining.

Top Trump administration has claimed the Pentagon has the munitions it needs if fighting with Iran restarts. However, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao testified Tuesday during his confirmation hearing to become the branch’s permanent secretary that the Navy fired missiles he said were “expired.”

“A lot of the munitions we used in Epic Fury, we were able to recode those,” Cao told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “They were code echo, code foxtrot, which means they’re expired. But, you know, I came from a poor family, right? Things like bread doesn’t [sic] expire. You just rub some water on it, microwave it for 15 seconds and it’s good to go.”

According to the GAO, “A key part of military readiness is having a reliable supply of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes. But the Department of Defense has faced persistent munitions shortages. The 2026 conflict with Iran only reinforced the challenges with the munitions inventory.”

The GAO recommended the Pentagon develop a plan to improve stockpile levels and tie building munitions to funding department requirements. The watchdog also suggested crafting long-term goals as well as strategies on how to achieve them and how to measure progress.