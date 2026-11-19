Nov. 19 (UPI) — Americans will pay 6% more for Thanksgiving dinner this year, driven largely by higher turkey prices, according to a new survey.

In the survey released Wednesday, the American Farm Bureau Federation said the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people rose for the first time since 2022 to $58.63, or $5.86 per person.

Despite the increase, the meal remains 8.5% cheaper than the record $64.05 reported four years ago.

Turkey accounted for the largest share of the increase. A 16-pound frozen bird now costs an average of $23.68, up 10% from last year.

The Farm Bureau attributed the increase to higher production costs, strong demand and tighter turkey supplies.

“The overall increase in our annual survey reflects the rising costs of getting food from the farm to your dinner table,” said Faith Parum, the organization’s deputy chief economist.

“High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labor have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain.”

Other Thanksgiving staples also became more expensive. Cranberries rose 8.8%, whole milk increased 8.6% and dinner rolls climbed 7%. Sweet potatoes increased 5%, while stuffing mix rose 5.4%.

Some items became cheaper. Vegetable trays fell 3.7%, frozen pie crusts declined 2.7% and frozen peas dropped 2%.

The Northeast remained the most expensive region for Thanksgiving dinner, averaging $61.57 for 10 people. The West followed at $58.74, the Midwest at $56.89 and the South at $54.33.

Adding ham, russet potatoes and green beans to the traditional menu increased the national average to $81.72.

The survey comes as Americans face higher transportation and energy costs ahead of the holiday.

Diesel prices averaged about $5.93 per gallon Thursday, roughly $2.15 higher than a year earlier, according to AAA.

The Farm Bureau said rising fuel, fertilizer and labor costs continue to squeeze farmers, who receive less than 6 cents of every dollar consumers spend on food.

“Food prices are a real concern for America’s families, including farm families, who pay the same grocery store prices and also face rising supply costs,” Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said.