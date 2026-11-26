Nov. 26 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a probe into third-quarter gross domestic product data that was released before the midterm elections after the estimate was revised higher.

Without providing evidence, Trump alleged the initial GDP estimate was understated deliberately.

“Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation,” Trump wrote on social media. “This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error.”

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday that the U.S. economy expanded between July and September at an annualized rate 4.3%, up from the 3.4% initial estimate released last month.

The BEA routinely revises its GDP estimates as more data becomes available. Its final estimate on third-quarter GDP is scheduled for release next month.

“The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released,” Trump wrote.

His demand follows a midterm election that saw the Democratic Party make historic gains to retake control of both chambers of Congress after it made affordability the central focus of the campaign.