Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 414: Lawyer James Lawrence on Douglass Mackey Meme Case

James Lawrence, a lawyer involved with the Douglass Mackey case, joins host Mike Slater to explain how a social media influencer who posted an anti-Hillary Clinton meme during the 2016 election was prosecuted by the Biden Department of Justice and sentenced to jail.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.