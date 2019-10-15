CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said during the fourth Democrat debate on Tuesday that President Trump “falsely” accused former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden of corruption.

“Vice President, President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board in Ukraine,” Cooper said in the lead-up to a question to Biden about his son.

He went further, adding, “I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you.”

Cooper’s comments prompted discussion on Twitter from many who pointed out that Hunter Biden has admitted to making more than $50,000 per month while sitting on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father worked on Ukraine issues as vice president.

Biden’s son said in an interview that he did nothing wrong but admitted it was “poor judgment” on his part, and that he was in the middle of “a swamp.”

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part. Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all,” he told ABC News in an exclusive interview.

“However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is … a swamp in — in — in many ways? Yeah.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper runs interference for the Democrats, claims that Trump “falsely” accused Biden of corruption Biden responds by lying, falsely claims that he never talk to his son about business. Even his son said that he did. pic.twitter.com/jxeVoHTSIU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

“Falsely accused of doing something wrong” journo Anderson Cooper says to Joe Biden about Hunter Biden This after every Democrat on stage asserts that Trump has clearly and unambiguously committed enough crimes to go to prison for life, and no usage of “alleged” Seems fair — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 16, 2019

Anderson Cooper really just said Trump FALSELY accused Hunter Biden of wrongdoing. Cooper, your bias is showing. #DemDebate — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 16, 2019

Anderson Cooper and Joe Biden both falsely state that Hunter Biden did nothing wrong. Taking $50k/month from a Ukrainian company that is paying you only for access to the Vice President (your dad), is wrong. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 16, 2019

Poor Anderson Cooper "pooted in public" when he asserted that Biden was "falsely" accused…I'm surprised Cooper didn't start crying as to how much he loved Biden and hated @realDonaldTrump . He validated the @JamesOKeefeIII and @Project_Veritas revelation! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 16, 2019

Anderson Cooper prefaces his question: "VP Biden, you have been falsely accused by Trump of Ukrainian corruption…" EYEROLL. Biased, much?? #DemDebate — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 16, 2019

Follow Breitbart News’s @Kristina_Wong.