Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday that he has checked himself into a hospital as a precaution after testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” Christie wrote on Twitter. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

Earlier Saturday, Christie revealed his positive test result and said he would be receiving medical attention later in the today.

The New Jersey Republican tweeted: “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie revealed Friday that he had been tested for the virus and felt “fine,” and experiencing no symptoms.

“I want to thank all who have called and texted in the last few hours to check on my health,” he tweeted. “I feel fine and have no symptoms. I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning. No results until tomorrow. I will let you know the results from here.”

Christie joins a growing list of high profile figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said President Donald Trump “is doing very well” as he receives treatment for the virus at Walter Reed hospital in Maryland.

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Conley said.

He said Trump experienced symptoms including a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue beginning Thursday, but that those conditions have since improved.

Conley said Trump’s been fever free for more than 24 hours, has been walking around and tending to some work.

“We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great,” he said.

Conley said Trump is “not on oxygen right now,” nor was he on Friday, but declined to clarify when reporters asked if Trump had ever been on oxygen to treat coronavirus.

The UPI contributed to this report.