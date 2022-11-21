Rhode Island School Official: Using ‘Wrong’ Pronoun Is ‘Act of Violence’

An elected school official in Rhode Island said using proper pronouns — against the stated identity of a “transgender” child — is an “act of violence.”

A school committee member for the North Kingstown school district, the “Marxist” Jennifer Lima said “misgendering” must be “dealt with accordingly.”

Lima has also been involved with injecting critical race theory into her school district and faced a recall effort in 2021 — an effort about which she said, “I think that I am being targeted because I am vocal about deeper antiracism education.” The recall effort failed.

“Purposefully misgendering students is an act of violence,” a post Lima shared said. “Respond accordingly.”

The statement includes a World Health Organization definition of “violence,” which is “the intentional use of physical force or power, threatened or actual, against oneself, another person, or against a group or community, that either results in or has a high likelihood of resulting in injury, death, psychological harm, maldevelopment or deprivation.”

“Any act of violence in our schools which creates an unsafe environment (physically or emotionally by or for any member of the school community) needs to be dealt with accordingly,” she asserted.

“I also believe that purposely misgendering someone is an act of psychological violence when done deliberately and consistently and should be responded to accordingly,” she told Fox News, continuing that an appropriate response would include “investigating and disciplining such occurrences in the same way as any other biased-based assault.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.