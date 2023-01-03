Ron DeSantis Meets with Faith Leaders Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony

According to reports, Gov. DeSantis and his wife Casey met with community faith leaders for prayer ahead of Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

According to the Florida Standard, this included Pastor Darrick McGhee, Father Tim Holeda, and Rabbi Yaakov Fisch:

Today at 10:30 am, just before his swearing-in ceremony, @GovRonDeSantis and @CaseyDeSantis will take time to pray with leaders of the faith community in Florida. Leaders from across Florida include Father Tim Holeda, Rabbi Yaakov Fisch, and Pastor Darrick McGhee. — The Florida Standard (@theflstandard) January 3, 2023

DeSantis handily defeated his Democrat challenger, former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), by roughly 1.5 million votes. That stands as a drastic contrast to his narrow victory in 2018, defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum by less than half a percentage point, or a difference of 32,463 votes.

Following his historic victory, DeSantis declared that his administration had successfully “rewritten the political map.”

“We faced attacks, we took the hits, we weathered the storm, but we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and we had the courage to lead. We made promises. We made promises to the people of Florida, and we have delivered on those promises,” DeSantis said at the time, declaring that Floridians delivered a verdict in the November election: “Freedom is here to stay.”

“I believe the survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American principles. Florida has proved that it can be done. We offer a ray of hope that better days still lie ahead,” DeSantis said, adding he has “only begun to fight.”

Watch the swearing-in ceremony below: