Poll: Donald Trump Maintains Highest Favorable Rating Among Popular Political Figures

Former President Donald Trump is maintaining his position in holding the highest favorable rating among political figures, a Harvard Caps/Harris survey reveals.

The survey listed several well-known political figures— from President Joe Biden to former Vice President Mike Pence, 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump tops the list in terms of favorability, as 48 percent have a favorable view, compared to 45 percent who do not, leaving his favorable rating above water.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis come in second, as both garner 44 percent favorable ratings each. More, 36 percent, have an unfavorable view of Musk compared to DeSantis, of whom 31 percent find unfavorable.

Forty-one percent find Biden — along with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Kamala Harris — favorable, while most, 52 percent, have an unfavorable of the president, specifically.

Just 40 percent view Pence favorably, followed by Hillary Clinton (38 percent), and Haley, (37 percent), who announced her presidential bid last week.

Most, 52 percent, hold an unfavorable view of Pelosi, while 35 percent disagree. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also finds his favorability under water, as 41 percent have an unfavorable view, compared to 30 percent who do not.

McConnell also fails to see a favorability above water, as 47 percent view him unfavorably compared to 28 percent who do not. Over a quarter, 27 percent, view him “very” unfavorably.

The findings of this survey demonstrate improvement for Trump compared to December’s findings, which showed 44 percent viewing Trump favorably and 49 percent who viewing him unfavorably. While that gave the former president a net negative favorably gap, he still topped the list of political figures in terms of highest favorability.

A recent Morning Consult survey also showed Trump boasting the highest favorability in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary, with 80 percent viewing him favorably.

The survey was taken February 15-16, 2022, among 1,838 registered voters and came ahead of Trump’s planned visit to East Palestine, Ohio, where a fiery train derailment and the subsequent release of toxic chemicals has rocked the community.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Donald Trump Jr. announced last week.

“If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void,” he added:

Meanwhile, Biden — who has not visited the residents of East Palestine —opted for a “surprise” visit to Ukraine.