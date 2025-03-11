Watch Live: Hearing on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse at DHS Under Biden

The House Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability holds a hearing on waste, fraud, and abuse at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Biden administration on Tuesday, March 11.

The hearing, titled “Eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse at the Department of Homeland Security: Addressing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Failures,” will examine the disastrous performance of the agency under Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas oversaw historic illegal immigration under his watch, as well as two assassination attempts against Donald Trump. The Secret Service, which falls under the direction of DHS, was criticized for multiple failures over the shooting in Butler, PA, which left Trump and two rally-goers wounded and one dead.

Mayorkas was impeached by the House of Representatives for “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in 2024, but then-Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dismissed the charges without the Senate even holding a vote.