Fani Gets the Boot: Georgia Supreme Court Declines to Hear Appeal of Willis Removal from Trump Case

The Georgia Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear an appeal from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of her dismissal from the prosecution of President Donald Trump due to an improper relationship.

The Associated Press reported:

Georgia’s highest court has declined to consider Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ appeal of her removal from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others. Citing an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship Willis had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to lead the case, the Georgia Court of Appeals in December ruled that Willis and her office could not continue to prosecute the case. “Willis’ misconduct during the investigation and prosecution of President Trump was egregious and she deserved nothing less than disqualification,” Steve Sadow, Trump’s attorney in the Georgia case, said in a statement. Willis said she disagreed with the court’s decision, but would direct her office to make the case file and evidence available to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia so it can appoint a new prosecutor to replace her.

As Breitbart News reported in December 2024, the Georgia Court of Appeals removed Willis, overturning a lower court ruling that found she had improperly brought her lover, Nathan Wade, onto the case, but letting her continue to prosecute the case as long as he was removed from it.

The relationship had been exposed in a filing by Mike Roman, one of Trump’s co-defendants in the case.

The charges have yet to be dismissed, and Willis said that she would refer them to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia for a new prosecutor.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.