Mitch McConnell Releases Photo in the Hospital, Says He Had a Fall

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) released a photo of himself in the hospital, revealing that he had a fall after weeks of speculation regarding his health.

McConnell said in a statement that he did not suffer any serious broken bones or injuries due to his fall, adding that he had a mild case of pneumonia.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia,” he said.

McConnell said that he remained under care in cooperation with his doctors.

“I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do. I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident,” he said. “And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery. In fact, with signs of continued progress, I’ve been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I’ll keep regaining my strength.”

In terms of his work in the Senate, McConnell said he has been in touch with his colleagues regarding “appropriations process, midterm politics, and everything in between.”

“You’re right to expect your representatives to work hard for you. And part of my decision to retire at the end of my term this coming January was being honest about the demands of Senate work,” he concluded. “But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do.”

As noted by CNN, the statement “comes after weeks of questions over McConnell’s health, as aides for the 84-year-old were fiercely protective about releasing information on his condition.”

McConnell’s health update comes just one day after his colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), passed away due to a sudden illness.