Exclusive — FBI’s ‘Operation Summer Heat 2.0’ Sees Hundreds of Arrests, Drugs Seized, 120 Children Located

FBI Director Kash Patel is pleased with Operation Summer Heat 2.0, and the FBI is revealing new overarching statistics showing the crackdown on crime has been massively effective.

“The historic Operation Summer Heat led by Dan Bongino paved the way for the most prolific run of crime reduction in American history, and this FBI is doubling down,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Breitbart News exclusively. “All 56 FBI field offices nationwide are fully engaged in Summer Heat 2.0 crushing violent crime networks across the country — and at the formal halfway mark, we’ve already arrested over 1,500 violent offenders, conducted 850 drug seizures, recovered 590 kilos of cocaine, and located more than 120 children. This is the life-saving, righteous mission this FBI and this administration are dedicated to — and the results speak for themselves.”

Last summer, the FBI led the offensive against crime — Operation Summer Heat — with then-Deputy Director Dan Bongino. While Bongino is now gone from the FBI, Patel — the director of the bureau — has doubled down and is significantly targeting criminal operations nationwide.

The FBI told Breitbart News there have been more than 1,500 violent offenders arrested nationwide this summer so far and more than 850 drug seizures conducted with more than 590 kilos of cocaine seized. What’s more, at least 120 children have been located.

This summer’s actions kicked off in Pittsburgh’s field office with Operation Turf War — the opening salvo of the FBI nationwide as part of Summer Heat 2.0 — netting 32 narcotics and weapons-related arrests in West Virginia and Maryland back in early June.

“Operation Turf War was this FBI answering the call of a community that needed it the most,” Patel said at the time of the effort. “This was a massively successful operation right in West Virginia with nearly three dozen individuals arrested using sophisticated techniques, confidential informants, and precise collaboration across the entire FBI enterprise with our partners. This is exactly what partnerships are supposed to look like.”

Since then, more efforts have been undertaken from coast to coast from places all over the country. Agents in the Phoenix, Arizona, field office for instance caught 23 violent criminals per local news reports and rescued three child victims there as well.

“In Arizona, the effort has resulted in 23 violent crime arrests and the identification and rescue of three child victims in its first 30 days,” 13 News in Arizona reported.

Agents in Indianapolis caught two different dangerous fugitives wanted on various violence and drug charges.

“The FBI Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force and law enforcement agencies arrested Antoine Crenshaw on June 17,” Fox 59/CBS 4 in Indianapolis reported. “He was wanted on various outstanding warrants in Tippecanoe, Benton, and Marion counties. A few days later, on June 23, FBI Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Kenneth Morris, wanted on felony warrants issued in Hendricks County.”

Both of these fugitives had quite the rap sheets before Patel’s FBI agents caught them. “According to court documents, Crenshaw had been implicated in a series of business burglaries, including pharmacies, in Benton County,” the local news outlet reported. “He was also accused of a gas station burglary in Montgomery County. Court documents linked him to a business burglary in Lafayette. After his arrest, a search turned up an AR-style pistol, a short-barrel rifle, a handgun, cash, drugs, and ‘other items tied to drug trafficking activity,’ according to the FBI. Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history. Morris was wanted on warrants for dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement. He’s also accused of strangulation in a domestic battery case and had eight misdemeanor charges and vehicle infractions, according to court records. According to court documents, a deputy attempted to pull Morris over in May, leading Morris to drive away at speeds exceeding 100 mph before driving into a ditch and hitting a mobile home. After the crash, investigators found drugs, digital scales, cash, multiple firearms, and body armor in his vehicle. Morris evaded capture at that time and had been on the run before his capture this month in Indianapolis.”

In Las Vegas, Nevada, FBI agents arrested at least seven people “allegedly connected to fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan applications,” per local reports.

All 56 FBI field offices nationwide are participating in the Operation Summer Heat 2.0 crime crackdown. The operation is now at the halfway point this year, and many more arrests and enforcement actions are expected in the coming weeks.