Trump Announces Nearly $10 Billion in Defense Industrial Base Investments in Pennsylvania at McCormick’s Summit

CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA—President Donald Trump announced nearly $10 billion in investments into the defense industry in Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon at Sen. Dave McCormick’s (R-PA) Defense and Innovation Summit.

After arriving at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Trump joined McCormick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and top defense, banking, and tech executives for a roundtable event, where he made the announcement.

“This afternoon, we’re announcing nearly $10 billion of new investments in our defense industrial base, right here in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and these investments will create more than 4,000 jobs,” he said.

“Pennsylvania workers will build the ships, submarines, trucks, weapons, and industries that will ensure America remains the strongest and most powerful nation in the history of the world. We’re doing better now than we’ve ever done,” the president added.

Among the investments are a $2.5 billion agreement between General Dynamics and Rhoades Industries in support of Navy submarine construction in Philadelphia, and new ship orders for the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV), estimated to support more than 2,000 jobs with program costs valued at $1.5 billion.

Day & Zimmermann is receiving a “$2.3 billion contract to provide operations, maintenance, and modernization for the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada, delivered from its Philadelphia operations.”

Dozens of other investments are listed on a press release, available here, from McCormick’s office.

Trump later noted that defense spending in Pennsylvania has jumped about 20-25 percent since he returned to the presidency, and he believes the number will be about $19-$20 billion when including Wednesday’s announcement.

He touted that his administration has overseen $19.2 trillion in investments into the United States since returning to office in January 2025.

“We used to go million, then we went billion. Now we’re into the trillions. But there’s never been anything like it. The country is as hot as it’s ever been,” Trump said.

Trump lauded McCormick for organizing the major summit and noted that last July, he attended McCormick’s Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, where they announced a whopping 92 billion in investment into the Keystone State.

“Outstanding work on behalf of the incredible people of Pennsylvania,” Trump told McCormick, who was elected in 2024 and was pivotal to helping Republicans reclaim the U.S. Senate majority. “You know, he followed me along the campaign trail, and he had a tough race. It was a tough race. A lot of people wouldn’t have had the courage to do it. It takes guts to run for office. People don’t know that.”

“I think he’s a great guy, great, spectacular guy… But we’re here today to celebrate a colossal victory for this Commonwealth and for the entire nation,” he added.

McCormick thanked Trump for coming and said the president has a special affinity for Pennsylvania.

“We are so honored to have you here. I know you’ve got a special love for Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania has a special love for you. And this is all about your vision of peace through strength,” McCormick told the president.