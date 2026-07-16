Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) reportedly had sexual relationships with two congressional staffers who were not on his own staff.

A report from the New York Post said that Gallego had relationships with at least two aides who were employed by Texas Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives between 2015 and 2025. Gallego was also not married at the time of the relationships, which were reported as consensual and occurred before he moved to the U.S. Senate.

While sources told the Post that his relationships were part of a “pattern of mistakes and missteps and judgment calls,” Gallego dismissed the report as “gossip.”

“I’m not going to engage in gossip,” he said on Thursday.

“Ruben married his second wife, Sydney, in 2021 after filing for divorce from his first wife, Kate, in 2016,” noted the Independent. “Last month, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations against Gallego made by Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican.”

“The Committee did not find evidence that your actions violated Federal law, Senate Rules or related standards of conduct,” read a letter to Gallego from the ethics committee at the time.

“The dismissal by the Ethics Committee reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies,” Gallego said on X at the time.

“I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that’s making life harder for families. In the meantime, I will continue fighting for Arizonans and holding Trump Republicans accountable for high costs and new wars,” he added.