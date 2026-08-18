Far-left incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is leading Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, new polling shows.

A survey conducted by InsiderAdvantage shows one-term Ossoff leading Collins 50 percent to 43 percent.

Broken down by demographic, Ossoff leads Collins with female voters (56.5 percent to 36.5 percent), black voters (84.2 percent to 12.8 percent), Hispanic voters (50.4 percent to 38.9 percent), young people ages 18-39 (56 percent to 33.5 percent) and voters between the ages of 40-64 (54.5 percent to 35.8 percent).

Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns a trucking company, leads with male voters (49.6 percent to 42.9 percent), white voters (61 percent to 32.2 percent), and voters ages 65 and older (53.6 percent to 43.1 percent).

The same poll shows billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson (R) and Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) neck and neck, 46 percent to 46 percent, in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

“It has been a long time since we have seen Democratic nominees looking this strong, this far out from a statewide election in Georgia,” InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery said in a statement. “Collins is losing significantly among younger voters and with female voters. With Ossoff already at 50 percent, it will be a major chore for Collins to catch up. But I’m pretty sure it is less than the double-digit lead for Ossoff that some recent polls have suggested. Georgia simply is not a double-digit type of state for either party these days.”

“The race for governor of Georgia is much more competitive, with Jackson’s gap among female voters much smaller than that for Collins in his race. Jackson and Lance Bottoms are essentially tied among critical independent voters. However, it should be noted that Georgia is not a big ‘ticket splitting’ state. Ironically for Jackson to win, he will need to see Ossoff’s lead narrow a bit,” he continued.

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. Ossoff was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028.

RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up,” and its polling average shows Ossoff with an average projected lead of 7.5 points.

Collins’ campaign was encouraged by the most recent poll results, saying in a press release that Collins has gained six points on Ossoff since July as Republicans continue to invest in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. The campaign pointed to three polls, including:

July 1 — Fox News: Ossoff 56 percent, Collins 43 percent — Ossoff +13

July 23 — AARP/Fabrizio-Impact: Ossoff 52 percent, Collins 43 percent — Ossoff +9

August 18 — InsiderAdvantage: Ossoff 50 percent, Collins 43 percent — Ossoff +7

“Mike has cut the gap nearly in half in just six weeks with a fraction of the spending,” Collins’ campaign manager, Josh Siegel, said. “Jon Ossoff can spend all the money in the world trying to reinvent himself, but you can’t buy a new voting record. Georgians are starting to get a good look at the one he has, and they don’t like what they see.”

The survey was conducted between August 16-17 with 800 likely Georgia voters. The margin of error is ±3.46 percentage points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.