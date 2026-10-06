Democrat Roy Cooper’s Recovery Office Failed Hurricane Victims, Misspent Hundreds of Millions in Federal Aid

Soft-on-crime North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper’s hurricane recovery office was called a “taxpayer sham” and a “case study in dysfunction” before it was shuttered in early 2025. Cooper launched the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), also called Rebuild NC, in 2018 after Hurricane Florence to assist in the recovery of that storm and 2016’s Hurricane Matthew.

The agency at one time employed over 200 staff and was tasked with administering U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds and state disaster recovery funds, roughly $779.1 million in federal aid, which was allocated to the state in response to the two major storms.

By any objective measure, the agency failed. In 2022, some survivors were still living in hotels, and in September 2024, more than a third of homes remained unfinished.

Cooper himself talked about personally overseeing the agency, but when it was time to make decisions and hold leaders accountable, he was nowhere to be found. In addition to not completing construction and repairs on homes, NCORR grew a deficit of $221 million due to the lack of budget oversight, having to stop construction on homes.

In September, Breitbart News reported that Cooper’s NCORR steered $100 million designated for hurricane victims to low-income housing. Cooper’s administration used taxpayer money appropriated by the state legislature for affordable housing projects even though hundreds were still in temporary homes. NCORR defended the move, claiming the funding swap did not affect recovery for storm victims.

Others aware of Cooper’s management were also not pleased with NCORR’s performance. The agency received an “F” from a senior government official that led neighboring South Carolina’s recovery efforts from 2015 to 2019 for “lacking clear outcomes and failing to align goals with proper execution methods, emphasizing that successful recovery programs require a focused action plan guided by a needs assessment.”

NCORR’s Director, Laura Hogshead, admitted that her team was going fast and “was not watching carefully enough” over budget lines. She was quietly replaced after publicly apologizing for the lack of progress.

Not only was NCORR negligent and inattentive, there were strong accusations of preferential treatment to a troubled construction company which was awarded $80 million in contracts regardless of passed deadlines and complaints while thousands of Hurricane Matthew survivors remained displaced.

However, it took a November 2025 report from the State Auditor to truly understand the depth of NCORR’s failures under Cooper.

State Auditor Dave Boliek’s office determined that while NCORR managed more than $1 billion in federal and state disaster recovery funds the agency was plagued by poor budgeting practices, data quality issues, and insufficient budget and vendor oversight, all of which led to prolonged hardship for many disaster survivors. NCORR also required a $297 million bailout from state legislators just to keep recovery efforts ongoing.

“The unfortunate truth of this report is the response from North Carolina to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence was a disaster. When government decides to focus on administrative procedures ahead of boots on the ground, hurricane victims get hurt,” said Boliek in a statement.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.