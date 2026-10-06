The left-wing faculty at Cornell University is preparing a “no confidence” vote against left-wing Cornell University for its handling of the Cornell alleged gang rape case.

“That the Faculty Senate has no confidence in the ability of the central administration to effectively address the ongoing crisis of sexual assault at Cornell University,” the resolution in part reads, per far-left NBC News, which added, “The measure is expected to be considered by the faculty senate, which meets Oct. 14, according to a statement from faculty senator Paul Ortiz.”

In a statement Ortiz, a professor of labor history, said, “The goal is to really force systemic change.”

Oh, okay, Ortiz… We all know what that means… Replacing the leftists already in charge with more extreme leftists.

“Students have been telling us stories they don’t feel safe, and this has been going on for a number of years,” Ortiz added, without noting the irony that these students do not feel safe on a campus run exclusively by Democrats and where almost all of the 19,000 students are Democrats.

Ortiz went on to say Cornell has a “systemic problem” and that “women need to feel safe.”

The Democrat faculty is outraged at the behavior of the Democrat-run university.

Meanwhile…

The Democrat governor of New York has appointed a Democrat special prosecutor because the Democrat governor says she has lost faith in how the local district attorney (a Democrat, naturally) handled the case.

Does anyone else see a pattern here?

On paper, Cornell University should be a leftist Utopia. After all, conservatives and Republicans were successfully purged of any influence and decision-making decades ago. Today, Cornell is one of the most notorious left-wing universities in America. So, why don’t women feel safe? Why is there a rape problem?

Without those nasty right-wingers interfering, Cornell should be a Progressive Valhalla.

Instead, it is this…

Campus Rapes Tripled in 2022, Annual Security Report Discloses

2025 Cornell Survey of Sexual Assault and Related Misconduct results “15 percent of respondents reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact (NSC) since entering Cornell — an increase from the 11 percent reported in 2023 and 2021. This rise is driven primarily by undergraduate women, whose experiences reported in the survey increased from 23 percent in 2023 to 35 percent in 2025.”

Cornell rarely expels students in sex assault cases “Over seven years, Cornell University reported more than 1,200 incidents of sexual violence under New York’s Enough is Enough Law. Out of those incidents, the university expelled or dismissed seven people.”



No decent parent would send their precious little girl to Cornell, where 1 in 3 undergraduate women say they have experienced some kind of nonconsensual sexual contact.

One in three!

To protect women, I say this school should be closed until we can figure out what’s going on.