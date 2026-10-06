Nolte: Leftist Cornell Faculty Prepares ‘No Confidence’ Vote Against Leftist Cornell University

This photo taken on October 2, 2026, shows students walking through campus at Cornell Univ
Matt Burkhartt / AFP via Getty
John Nolte

The left-wing faculty at Cornell University is preparing a “no confidence” vote against left-wing Cornell University for its handling of the Cornell alleged gang rape case.

“That the Faculty Senate has no confidence in the ability of the central administration to effectively address the ongoing crisis of sexual assault at Cornell University,” the resolution in part reads, per far-left NBC News, which added, “The measure is expected to be considered by the faculty senate, which meets Oct. 14, according to a statement from faculty senator Paul Ortiz.”

In a statement Ortiz, a professor of labor history, said, “The goal is to really force systemic change.”

Oh, okay, Ortiz… We all know what that means… Replacing the leftists already in charge with more extreme leftists.

“Students have been telling us stories they don’t feel safe, and this has been going on for a number of years,” Ortiz added, without noting the irony that these students do not feel safe on a campus run exclusively by Democrats and where almost all of the 19,000 students are Democrats.

Ortiz went on to say Cornell has a “systemic problem” and that “women need to feel safe.”

The Democrat faculty is outraged at the behavior of the Democrat-run university.

Meanwhile…

The Democrat governor of New York has appointed a Democrat special prosecutor because the Democrat governor says she has lost faith in how the local district attorney (a Democrat, naturally) handled the case.

Does anyone else see a pattern here?

On paper, Cornell University should be a leftist Utopia. After all, conservatives and Republicans were successfully purged of any influence and decision-making decades ago. Today, Cornell is one of the most notorious left-wing universities in America. So, why don’t women feel safe? Why is there a rape problem?

Without those nasty right-wingers interfering, Cornell should be a Progressive Valhalla.

Instead, it is this…

No decent parent would send their precious little girl to Cornell, where 1 in 3 undergraduate women say they have experienced some kind of nonconsensual sexual contact.

One in three!

To protect women, I say this school should be closed until we can figure out what’s going on.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.