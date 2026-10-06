Republicans Byron Donalds and Ashley Moody lead their Democrat opponents by seven and ten percentage points, respectively, in Florida’s races for governor and U.S. Senate, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll.

Donalds drew 48% support against Democrat David Jolly’s 41% in the gubernatorial race. Moody received 50% against Democrat Angie Nixon’s 40% in the Senate contest.

Both Republicans also led among Hispanic voters. Donalds received 48% support against Jolly’s 43%, while Moody drew 47% against Nixon’s 40%. Among those voters, 8% remained undecided in the governor’s race and 9% in the Senate contest.

Statewide, 10% were undecided in the governor’s race, while 1% supported another candidate. In the Senate race, 8% were undecided and 2% backed no-party-affiliation candidate Neil Gillespie.

The NBC6/Telemundo/Mason-Dixon survey puts both Republicans ahead as the campaigns enter the final month before the November 3 election. Moody reached the 50% mark, while Donalds stood two points below it.

The two Democrat candidates finished within one point of each other, with neither drawing more than 41%. Moody’s advantage over Nixon was three points larger than Donalds’s lead over Jolly.

Donalds drew 87% support among registered Republicans, while Jolly received 85% among registered Democrats. Donalds also attracted 10% of Democrats, compared with 4% of Republicans who backed Jolly. Moody received 91% support among Republicans, while Nixon drew 87% among Democrats.

The Democrats led among independents, though a sizable share remained undecided. Jolly led Donalds 47% to 28% among those voters, with 24% undecided. Nixon led Moody 41% to 35%, with 16% undecided and 8% supporting Gillespie.

Both Republicans led in North Florida, Central Florida, and Southwest Florida. Donalds’ largest regional advantage came in North Florida, where he led Jolly 60% to 33%. Moody also posted her widest regional lead there, drawing 58% against Nixon’s 35%. Men favored Donalds over Jolly 55% to 33% and Moody over Nixon 57% to 31%. Women favored Jolly 49% to 41% and Nixon 48% to 43%.

Both Republicans led among voters ages 50 to 64 and those 65 and older. Jolly held narrow leads among voters ages 18 to 34 and 35 to 49. Nixon led Moody 51% to 39% among voters ages 18 to 34, while Moody led 48% to 44% among those ages 35 to 49.

White voters favored Donalds 59% to 30% and Moody 61% to 29%. Black voters favored Jolly 76% to 10% and Nixon 81% to 10%.

The survey also found that 52% of voters were less likely to support a candidate who described themselves as a “democratic socialist.” Just 8% said the description made them more likely to support a candidate, while 35% said it would have no effect and 5% were unsure. Among Hispanic voters, 57% said they were less likely to support such a candidate. The question did not name either Democrat.

Inflation and the cost of living ranked as the biggest influence on voting decisions, cited by 30% of respondents. The direction of the state or country followed at 17%, immigration enforcement at 16% and property taxes at 13%.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, based in Jacksonville, conducted the survey from September 28 through October 1. Interviewers spoke live by telephone with 625 registered Florida voters statewide. All respondents said they were likely to vote in the November general election.

The statewide results carry a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points at the 95% confidence level. The firm cautioned that the margin of error is larger for smaller groups within the survey, including voters grouped by gender or age.