ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Democrat Canvasser Accused of Exposing Himself

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a Nigerian illegal alien who was canvassing for Democrat congressional candidate Janelle Stelson after police accused him of exposing himself in public, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday.

Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe was arrested September 27 in East Pennsboro Township on indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly exposing himself in a residential neighborhood near a park where residents, including children, were nearby. He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and ICE took him into custody October 1, according to DHS.

The department identified Igbojekwe as a canvasser for Stelson, the Democrat nominee in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, citing local reporting about the incident.

“It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a Congressional campaign, let alone a pervert who exposed himself in public,” said ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall. “Every single day, the men and women of DHS are working hard to target and remove dangerous illegal aliens like this sicko from our communities. The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first.”

Igbojekwe initially faced an indecent exposure charge and two disorderly conduct counts. At a September 30 court proceeding, prosecutors withdrew the indecent exposure charge and one disorderly conduct count.

He pleaded guilty to the remaining disorderly conduct charge, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to Shore News Network. The outlet reported that court records listed an Aurora, Colorado, home address for Igbojekwe and monetary bail of $49,000.

Conservative activist Scott Presler said Igbojekwe had Stelson campaign flyers in his vehicle and questioned why someone with a Colorado address was canvassing for her in Pennsylvania.

DHS said Igbojekwe entered the United States legally in June 2017. His authorized stay expired in November 2019, but he remained in the country.

The Biden administration granted him deferred action in September 2021, according to the department. The release did not specify the basis for that decision or whether the deferred action remained in effect when ICE arrested him.