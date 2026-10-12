Report: Elon Musk Becomes ‘Largest Known Donor in the Midterms’ with $276M Boost for Republicans

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly been funneling tons of money to help Republicans before voters head to the polls for the midterm elections in November.

The businessman has put over $276 million toward those efforts since July, the New York Times reported Monday:

The staggering amount of money makes Mr. Musk, the richest person in the world, by far the largest known donor in the midterms. Representatives for Mr. Musk supplied the previously unreported figures on his political giving to the New York Times before a federal filing deadline on Thursday. … Mr. Musk has also built a major Republican turnout operation through a Super PAC he founded in 2024, America PAC. He donated over $76 million this summer to the group, which in turn spent that much on building a sprawling canvassing program to try to turn out hard-to-reach Republican voters. The group is active in seven Senate battlegrounds and nearly three dozen House races.

In December, Musk reportedly began funding the House and Senate campaigns of Republicans for the upcoming midterms, and sources said at the time he planned to donate more throughout the 2026 election cycle, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, recent data showed MAGA Republicans were just as likely as Democrats to say they were certain to vote in the midterms, the news coming as President Donald Trump has been on the campaign trail as Republicans work to encourage the MAGA base to vote, according to Breitbart News.

“Midterm elections, which will decide which party controls the two chambers of Congress into 2029, are a little over three weeks away, and the president is certainly leaving it all on the table. And he has not been shy about his strategy, even telling the Republican base to vote as if he were on the ballot,” the outlet said.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote, “My Rallies, legendary they have already become, have made a tremendous difference with the enthusiasm of the Republican Party. They have been waiting for them to happen, even though I never thought I’d have to be doing Rallies again. The good news is, I love them, the music, and the incredible enthusiasm, and will always be in favor of what’s good for America — and that means the Republican Party.”

“Next stop, tomorrow, Youngstown, Ohio, for our Great Senator Jon Husted, and my friend, Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor, where the crowds are already waiting in line — and then Alaska, for the Re-Election of one of the Greatest Senators in America, Dan S. Sullivan, and Congressman Nick Begich, who has a Big Future in Alaska. See you there! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.