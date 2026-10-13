Far-left incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) denied having 2028 presidential ambitions on Tuesday night and committed to serving a full six-year term if he is reelected.

The one-term senator was asked about his rumored presidential ambitions during a Georgia U.S. Senate race debate against Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Ossoff was asked: “You’ve repeatedly said you won’t run for president in 2028, but your name continues to surface as a potential contender. So will you pledge right now tonight to serve your full six-year term if you win?”

“Yes, I will. I have zero interest in running for president,” Ossoff replied.

“I’m not running for president. I’m running for reelection to the Senate. And tonight, the contrast could not be clearer between these two Senate candidates,” he continued.

Collins — who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district, and owns a trucking company — rejected Ossoff’s answer during his chance for rebuttal. The congressman has previously accused Ossoff of being an “elitist” who is “using Georgia as a platform” for his 2028 presidential bid.

“He is running for president. He’s gonna be your DSA [Democratic Socialists of America] candidate,” Collins insisted.

Ossoff has previously denied plans to run for president in 2028, instead calling on his party to focus on snagging power back from Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

However, the senator has gained the favor of the radical, growing socialist wing of the Democratic Party, with far-left, anti-Israel streamer Hasan Piker calling Ossoff his “dark horse” presidential pick for 2028.

Ossoff distanced himself from Piker days after the endorsement over Piker’s threatening rhetoric toward American Jews. Piker previously claimed that “America deserved 9/11,” a statement he has attempted to backpedal.

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. RealClear Polling shows Ossoff leading by an average of 8.1 points less than a month out from election day.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.