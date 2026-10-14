Exclusive: James Talarico Hispanic Outreach Features Politician Accused of Cartel-Linked Witness Tampering

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico is holding targeted coalition events aimed at black, Hispanic, and Asian American voters following a contentious primary that left him facing criticism over his outreach to minority voters.

One of those events was a Hispanic coalition Zoom meeting featuring Domingo Garcia, who has been accused of witness tampering in connection with a multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuit. Garcia was accused of having cartel-aligned men mug a man and deliver a threatening message: “This is just a taste of what can happen if you if you get into it with Domingo Garcia.”

The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) coalition Zoom began with staffer Nicolette Ardiente asking participants to put their “name and pronouns” in the chat.

Talarico later addressed the group and claimed that two million Asians in Texas lack access to health care — roughly the same number as the state’s entire Asian population.

The coalition events come amid Talarico’s struggles with minority outreach following a contentious Democrat primary against Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), during which former Rep. Colin Allred also criticized him over remarks involving race.

Allred accused Talarico of having “the temerity and the audacity to say to a black woman that he had signed up to run against a mediocre black man, meaning me, not a formidable, intelligent black woman, meaning Jasmine Crockett.”

“Let me just give you some free advice, James, if you want to compliment black women, just do it,” Allred said. “Don’t do it while also tearing down a black man.”

Allred later urged Democrat voters to support Crockett, saying, “This man should not be our nominee for United States Senate.” Allred had left the Senate race in December 2025, the same day Crockett filed her candidacy, after saying a divisive Democrat primary could hurt the party.

Crockett later described the primary contest as “racist” after losing to Talarico in March.

“The reality is that there was a lot of races, not a lot, it was racist. It was a racist race. It is what it is, right?” Crockett said in July.

“The best thing that I can do for James Talarico isn’t me standing on a stage with him,” she added, pointing instead to five black men she endorsed in Texas runoff races whom she said all won.

Crockett has repeatedly declined to commit to campaigning alongside Talarico, saying her attention is focused on down-ballot contests.

“I have no idea. I am more focused on down-ballot races in general,” she said when asked whether she would campaign for him.

Crockett also skipped the Texas Democratic Party convention and described Talarico’s invitation for her to deliver the keynote address as an “afterthought invite.” She questioned whether black voters had united behind him, saying she had “not heard a bunch of kumbaya” and that people did not seem convinced.

Her FIRE PAC subsequently released an endorsement list that omitted Talarico while backing candidates for offices including county judge, state representative, county commissioner, district judge, U.S. Congress, and governor.

The omission prompted former Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) to criticize Crockett, calling her a “narcissistic drama queen.”

Crockett responded to criticism over the FIRE PAC endorsements by saying she would not spend “an ounce of energy” addressing anything “remotely negative or false.”

She has also questioned enthusiasm for Talarico among black Texans.

“I personally don’t feel like the excitement necessarily exists within the black community right now,” Crockett said in August.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum also criticized Talarico’s strategy for reaching black voters in June.

“If the money was on ‘I need to juice black voters and then just get my bare share of Latino and white voters,’ the money would move differently,” Gillum said.

“So you want to know how much they value [Crockett] as a surrogate? How much paid advertising with her face, her voice, her likeness is being used to close this gap?” he added.

Talarico’s more recent outreach to black voters has also produced difficult moments for the campaign. During one black coalition Zoom, Talarico delivered prepared remarks, took no questions, and abruptly logged off. During another black coalition call on October 13, Talarico left midway through without an explanation.

At another recent event for black voters, a woman confronted Talarico over what she described as his habit of refusing to take questions from the black community despite seeking its support.

“Black people don’t trust you for this reason,” she told him. “And you cannot win without us. So you stay here, you answer our questions, or you suffer the consequences.”

Talarico previously cited the all-non-black jury in Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial as evidence that the criminal justice system was failing black Texans. “I’m not an expert on this particular case, but I know that there were no black members of the jury, and to me, that’s, that’s the only evidence you need to, to really prove this system is not working for black Texans,” he said. Anthony was convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Weeks earlier, Talarico nodded as a voter at a Houston town hall called Anthony’s conviction “a f*cking tragedy.” He also said law enforcement is “weaponized against black and brown communities” and invoked Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Houston construction worker who DHS said was in the country illegally and whom Talarico said was “murdered by ICE.” “Every resource going after construction workers like Lorenzo Salgado is a resource that’s not going after folks who are actually committing crimes,” Talarico said.

Talarico has also said many white churches do not resemble the Jesus described in the Gospels and that black churches have a “deeper and more accurate” understanding of Christianity. He has separately called Christianity the “most violent” religion and said it has done “damage” to Islam.

Talarico previously wrote after George Floyd’s death, “If only George Floyd was a blonde salon owner,” while his campaign later donated $2,500 to the Austin Justice Coalition, which advocated reducing Austin police funding to the “minimum possible” amount. He also opposed Austin Proposition A, which would have set minimum police staffing levels, voted against a Texas law penalizing cities that cut police funding, and later said “prison is violence” and “people don’t belong in cages.”