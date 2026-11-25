A former senior executive at Axiom Strategies, one of the Republican Party’s most prominent political consulting firms with longstanding ties to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), served as treasurer for three super PACs that collectively reported more than $9.9 million in spending targeting Republican Sens. Jon Husted (R-OH) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), both of whom lost their Senate races in the November midterm elections.

According to a Wednesday report from Axios, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records identify Thomas Datwyler, who was listed on Axiom’s website as CEO of its AxCapital division, as the treasurer and custodian of records for three super PACs that collectively reported more than $9.9 million in expenditures targeting the two Republican senators.

Axiom Strategies is widely regarded as the Republican Party’s largest political consulting operation and maintains extensive ties to Cruz and other prominent Republicans, according to Axios.

Axios characterized an executive’s involvement in efforts to unseat senators belonging to his own consulting firm’s political party during a general election as “exceedingly rare — if not unprecedented.”

The three super PACs were registered between March and October. A source familiar with the situation told Axios that Axiom founder Jeff Roe discovered Datwyler’s involvement through an attorney on October 30 and subsequently demanded his resignation. Datwyler resigned that same day, and Roe reportedly contacted White House officials to inform them of his discovery.

Datwyler was removed from Axiom’s website on Tuesday, and the company said it would complete the process of severing its relationship with him by December 31.

The super PACs reportedly promoted lesser-known candidates, including Republicans and Libertarians, in what appeared to be an effort to divert conservative voters away from Husted and Sullivan. The organizations also ran digital advertisements attacking the senators from the political right, accusing Sullivan of supporting gender-transition surgeries for children and Husted of backing gun control measures.

In Alaska, Right for Alaska spent nearly $2.4 million through September 30, while Alaska Values PAC reported spending at least $3.75 million targeting Sullivan and promoting other candidates.

Right for Alaska also received $990,000 from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a prominent liberal dark-money organization that has previously received funding from groups associated with Democrat megadonor George Soros, a frequent target of Republican criticism.

In Ohio, Buckeye Freedom PAC spent more than $3.8 million targeting Husted and promoting Libertarian Senate candidate William “Bill” Redpath. The organization also sponsored a website attacking the Republican senator’s record, HustedRecords.com.

Axios noted that it remains unclear what effect the organizations’ activities had on the two Republican senators’ electoral defeats.

A person familiar with Axiom told Axios that the firm’s executives did not know about Datwyler’s involvement with the super PACs before October 30. According to a person familiar with Datwyler’s account, an outside consultant recruited him to establish the organizations, and Datwyler initially did not understand the nature of their activities.

Individuals familiar with the work of Datwyler, a veteran Republican campaign finance consultant who has served as treasurer for hundreds of political committees, told Axios that he did not always scrutinize the objectives of his clients.

The identities of those responsible for carrying out the super PACs’ activities remain difficult to establish, as federal election records show payments to relatively obscure limited liability companies registered in Wyoming and Delaware.

“Axiom Strategies is a Republican firm whose sole purpose is to defeat Democrats,” an Axiom spokesperson told Axios. “Axiom companies did zero work against the Republican nominees for U.S. Senate in Ohio and Alaska, and has zero connection to any of those PACs’ vendors.”

The spokesperson also said that Axiom received no compensation for Datwyler’s work with the three organizations. Datwyler did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Axios.

Roe previously managed Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign, and sources familiar with discussions between Cruz and Axiom consultants told Axios that talks concerning a potential 2028 presidential bid have already taken place. Roe and his firm are reportedly expected to oversee Cruz’s campaign should the Texas Republican enter the race. Cruz traveled to Alaska in October to campaign on Sullivan’s behalf.

Breitbart News reported on September 3 that Cruz had begun approaching individuals about potentially joining a 2028 presidential campaign and had made three trips to Iowa this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. Asked about the significance of Trump’s endorsement, Cruz said, “It carries weight, but I think the voters are going to make their own determination.” Cruz has also criticized Vice President JD Vance, who leads early polling of the potential 2028 Republican presidential field, over a collapsed agreement with Iran, stating, “JD negotiated the MOU with Iran. That was a terrible deal.”

Former Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown defeated Husted on November 3, securing his return to the Senate two years after losing his seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024. When the Associated Press called the race, with an estimated 87 percent of votes counted, Brown had received 48.6 percent of the vote to Husted’s 46.5 percent, while Libertarian William Redpath had received 117,225 votes, or 2.8 percent, and independent Greg Levy had received 2.0 percent. Husted was appointed in 2025 to fill the vacancy left by JD Vance when he became vice president. During an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Trump criticized Brown for requesting a $750,000 earmark in 2024 for Harmony Project Productions, a Columbus organization that had promoted a drag queen story time event for children, urging voters, “Do not let Sherrod Brown slither his way back into power.” Moreno called Brown a “total and complete fraud” and a “political cicada” in October, arguing that “Sherrod Brown would do everything and anything that Chuck Schumer asks him to do.”

The Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ called Alaska’s Senate race for Democrat Mary Peltola on November 17, roughly two weeks after polls closed. With 94 percent of the vote tallied, Peltola led Sullivan 50.2 percent to 45.7 percent, a margin of approximately 13,000 votes. Independent candidate Daniel J. Sullivan, whom members of Peltola’s campaign allegedly recruited to siphon votes away from the Republican incumbent, had received 4,760 votes, or 1.65 percent. Peltola and her campaign have strongly denied recruiting the independent candidate.